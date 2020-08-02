Iran-China roadmap turning point in bilateral relations

In a videoconference with the members of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce in East China on Sunday, he noted that the 25-year comprehensive roadmap between Iran and China will be negotiated and finalized according to the strategic needs of bilateral relations.

He also described the opportunities for collaboration between and China and pointed to the measures adopted by Iran’s Embassy in Beijing and the Iranian Consulate in Shanghai regarding the problems of Iranians living in China.

Referring to the significance of Iran-China roadmap, Parvaz maintained that this deal could be a turning point in the strategic relations between the two countries and therefore the enemies will not be pleased with such stable relations.

Iran and China are presently holding talks on finalizing their 25-year cooperation roadmap.

In a meeting on June 21, Iran's cabinet of ministers approved the final draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between Iran and China.

On July 5, came the announcement of the Iranian FM Zarif about Iran-China negotiations over a 25-year so-called 'accord', which as he put into words is "clear and the two countries have nothing to hide about it."

However, the enemies regard the cooperation roadmap 'unacceptable' and 'unbelievable' for it makes Iran capable of resisting the US sanctions.

