Jul 29, 2020, 5:00 PM

Jannati hopes Al-Saud to come to its senses

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – The Secretary of the Guardian Council expressed hope that the evil of Saudi Arabia comes to its senses soon and the situation of the Yemeni people improve with the destruction of this regime.

Speaking in a meeting on Wed. Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati referred to the crime of Al-Saud for killing Iranian pilgrims in 1987 who had attended the ceremony of Disavowal of Polytheists in Hajj, and added that “Unfortunately, inhuman attacks of Saudi Arabia on Yemen and the oppression of the innocent people of this country continues.”

Of course, the patience and resistance of the Yemeni people, who are enduring all the hardships by the Saudi regime are appreciable, said Jannati, and expressed hope that the evil of Saudi Arabia to come to its senses soon and that the situation of the Yemeni people improves with the destruction of this regime.

