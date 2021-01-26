UK earns £5.3bn from Saudis' aggression to Yemen

"Since the start of the war in Yemen, the UK has exported £5.3bn+ worth of arms to Saudi Arabia," she tweeted.

"In that same time, Saudi Arabia has committed 516+ human rights violations," she added.

"The Government must stop fuelling the war & end arms sales to Saudi Arabia #YemenCantWait."

In an earlier tweet, she wrote: "The Saudi-led war in #Yemen & resulting humanitarian crisis has claimed 230,000+ lives."

"It's been enabled by the Tories every step of the way. Today, we're backing the #DayofAction4Yemen," she tweeted, attaching a related letter written to UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab.

