  1. Politics
Jan 26, 2021, 5:46 PM

UK earns £5.3bn from Saudis' aggression to Yemen

UK earns £5.3bn from Saudis' aggression to Yemen

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – In a tweet, the British MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy confirmed that since the start of the war in Yemen, the UK has exported £5.3bn worth of arms to Saudi Arabia.

"Since the start of the war in Yemen, the UK has exported £5.3bn+ worth of arms to Saudi Arabia," she tweeted.

"In that same time, Saudi Arabia has committed 516+ human rights violations," she added.

"The Government must stop fuelling the war & end arms sales to Saudi Arabia #YemenCantWait."

In an earlier tweet, she wrote: "The Saudi-led war in #Yemen & resulting humanitarian crisis has claimed 230,000+ lives."

"It's been enabled by the Tories every step of the way. Today, we're backing the #DayofAction4Yemen," she tweeted, attaching a related letter written to UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab.  

Image

MNA/5131536

News Code 169077

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News