Saudi fighter jets bombed Yemen 598 times last month

A Yemeni military source announced that Saudi fighter jets have bombed different parts of Yemen 598 times last month, Al-Masirah reported.

The source added that half of these attacks were on the Yemeni province of Maʼrib.

Saudi-led coalition emphasizes its alleged and false ceasefire in the country as it continues to attack Yemeni civilians.

So far, the international community has made no attempt to stop the war against Yemen; an issue that has drawn criticism from the Yemeni National Salvation Government.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed so far as a result of the Saudi invasion, and according to the United Nations, the famine in the country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

