Aug 1, 2020

Mina stampede must be thoroughly investigated

Mina stampede must be thoroughly investigated

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – Head of Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Saeed Ohadi said on Saturday that the Mina stampede incident must be thoroughly investigated.

He made the remarks on Saturday noting that Mina stampede was an unprecedented tragedy in history that led to the martyrdom of thousands of pilgrims due to the incompetence of the Saudi officials.

Emphasizing that the perpetrators must be punished, he lamented that many Islamic countries turned a blind eye to the catastrophe.

At least 464 Iranians lost their lives in Mina stampede during Hajj in 2015, which claimed as many as 2,400 lives.

The tragedy came days after a massive construction crane collapsed into Mecca’s Grand Mosque, killing more than 100 people. Eleven Iranian pilgrims lost their lives in that incident.

