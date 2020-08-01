10 Iran provinces have passed COVID-19 peak: Rouhani

He made the remarks on Saturday while speaking at the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.

Rouhani said that nearly 10 provinces that had experienced tough conditions in the past weeks are facing less difficulty as the peak has passed.

He called on people to continue following health guidelines and directives of the Headquarters, noting that if the current cooperation of people continues, better achievements will be gained in the coming weeks.

Rouhani also hailed the guidelines of the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Friday who had urged all people to follow directives issued by the Headquarters.

This item is being updated…

