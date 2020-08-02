Minister urges nation to observe health protocols in Muharram

Making the remarks in a meeting on Sunday, the minister referred to the recent call of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for the nation about preserving the anti-coronavirus health protocols during Muharram rituals, underscoring that all the mourners, mourning gatherings and eulogists must follow what is announced by the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus because it is a very important issue.

"Mourning ceremonies of Muharram should be held under health protocols,” Ayatollah Khamenei underlined in his latest remarks on Friday.

Rahmani Fazli on Sunday noted that via the cooperation among the administration, the nation, and those who hold the religious rituals in Muharram, Iran can safely preserve the rituals under the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the state-run organizations are to create a new culture for holding morning ceremonies this year under the pandemic.

Also in a statement on Saturday, the Council of Iranian Religious Congregations announced all religious ceremonies and gatherings should meet the criteria outlined by the experts at National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus.

Muharram is the month of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) – the third Shia Imam – and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

During the Muharram rituals, millions of Muslims commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, by gathering in mosques and different religious venues.

Iranian officials have announced people’s health as the red line during Muharram ceremonies.

