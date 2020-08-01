Iran, Azerbaijan stress completion of Rasht-Astara railway

In a phone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Friday night, President Rouhani stressed the need for efforts to develop and strengthen Tehran-Baku relations.

Fortunately, with the efforts of the officials of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, we are witnessing good, friendly and developing relations between the two countries in recent years, Rouhani, said.

He also congratulated his Azeri counterpart, the government, and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the arrival of Eid al-Adha, and expressed hope that all Muslims around the world enjoy the blessings of this holiday as a manifestation of Muslims' unity.

Referring to the good relations and cooperation between the two countries and the efforts of the officials to accelerate the implementation of the agreements, the President said, "Development of comprehensive relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan is important for us and I hope to see the implementation of mutual agreements in various sectors, especially the Rasht-Astara railway."

Referring to our country's achievements in combatting coronavirus, Rouhani said, "We are ready to transfer experiences and deepen cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan to combat coronavirus."

The President also stated that the officials of the two countries can hold consultations via video conference in these situations where face-to-face meetings and travel is hard.

He also stressed the need for efforts to conduct trade between the two countries in compliance with health protocols.

At the same phone call, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Eid-ul-Adha to the government and people of Iran, and described the relations between the two countries positive and said, "Certainly, Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan will work together in the coming months, and they will take steps to further develop relations and cooperation."

The President of Azerbaijan stated, "The Rasht-Astara railway project is very important for the Republic of Azerbaijan and we will do our best to remove obstacles and problems and complete this project as soon as possible."

He praised Iran's achievements in combatting coronavirus and called for developing cooperation between the two countries and benefiting from Iran's experience in this field.

Ilham Aliyev also welcomed the proposal of holding a video conference of the two presidents and officials.

MAH/President.ir