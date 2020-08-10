Iran, Azerbaijan set roadmap for development of coop.

Iranian Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari and Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev held talks through videoconference on the expansion of bilateral cooperation between two countries.

Stating that the commonalities and historical, cultural and religious ties of two nations have provided many grounds for cooperation between the two countries, Shariatmadari said that the relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have had an acceptable growth in recent years.

Expressing hope for the expansion of valuable relations between the two countries, he said that following the talks between the presidents of the two countries on Eid al-Adha, Iran is ready to continue exchanging views and consulting on joint cooperation at various levels through videoconference.

Shariatmadari considered the opening of the border between the two countries as another obvious sign of friendship between the two countries even during the outbreak of the coronavirus, saying that it is a good sign of the political will to continue cooperation.

Sahil Babayev, for his part, stressed on the development of bilateral relations between Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic, calling for Iran to share its experiences with them in the field of labor and social welfare.

He said that the relations between the two countries have expanded in the form of joint ventures and products, but the volume of exchanges has decreased due to the spread of the coronavirus.

It is very important for Azerbaijan to use Iran's experiences regarding employment, employer and employee relations during the coronavirus outbreak, he added.

