Iran determined to expand ties with Iraq: Rouhani

In a phone talk with the Iraqi President Barham Salih on Friday, Rouhani congratulated Eid al-Adha to the Iraqi nation and government and noted that there has been a deep connection between the people of the two countries throughout history.

Rouhani described the Iraqi Prime Minister's visit to Iran as positive and expressed hope that agreements reached between the two countries will be implemented in the near future.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to develop bilateral relations with Iraq and is ready to help the country in the fight against coronavirus,” he added.

Barham Salih, for his part, felicitated Iranians on the advent of Eid al-Adha and called for unity among regional countries amid the spread of COVID-19.

He further appreciated Iran’s aid in the battle against the pandemic and emphasized strengthening bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic.

