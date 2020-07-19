  1. Politics
Jul 19, 2020, 10:11 PM

Zarif

Expanding regional cooperation to benefit people

Expanding regional cooperation to benefit people

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that people will benefit from expanding regional cooperation between the countries.

In a tweet on Sunday, Zarif wrote, “Productive talks in Baghdad with PM @MAKadhimi, Pres. @BarhamSalih, Speaker Halbousi, FM @Fuad_Hussein1 and judicial, political and military leaders. Agenda: Expanding cooperation to benefit our peoples—and the region.

Next stop: Erbil for meetings with Kurdish leadership.”

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Baghdad on Sunday morning to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of strengthening Iran-Iraq relations.

During his visit to Baghdad, Zarif met and held talks with his Iraq counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Head of Fatah Allianceon  Hadi Al-Amiri, President Barham Salih,  Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, and Head of the Iraqi Judiciary Fayek Zidane on the latest regional and international issues.

Then, he visited Erbil in northern Iraq on meeting with Head of Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani

FA/4978129

News Code 161182

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News