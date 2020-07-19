Expanding regional cooperation to benefit people

In a tweet on Sunday, Zarif wrote, “Productive talks in Baghdad with PM @MAKadhimi, Pres. @BarhamSalih, Speaker Halbousi, FM @Fuad_Hussein1 and judicial, political and military leaders. Agenda: Expanding cooperation to benefit our peoples—and the region.

Next stop: Erbil for meetings with Kurdish leadership.”

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Baghdad on Sunday morning to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of strengthening Iran-Iraq relations.

During his visit to Baghdad, Zarif met and held talks with his Iraq counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Head of Fatah Allianceon Hadi Al-Amiri, President Barham Salih, Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, and Head of the Iraqi Judiciary Fayek Zidane on the latest regional and international issues.

Then, he visited Erbil in northern Iraq on meeting with Head of Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani

FA/4978129