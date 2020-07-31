  1. Politics
Jul 31, 2020, 6:00 PM

Early election in Iraq irreversible demand: Iraqi official

Early election in Iraq irreversible demand: Iraqi official

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – Iraqi president announced on Friday that holding an early election in the country is an irreversible demand.

Speaking on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Iraqi President Barham Salih called for unity to tackle the economic and health problems the country is facing due to the spread of coronavirus.

He went on to say that political parties must make all their efforts to fulfill the demands of Iraqi citizens including the fight against corruption and creating job opportunities for young people.

"Holding an early election and regaining the trust of the Iraqi nation by realizing their right to vote is an irreversible demand," he added.

FA/ 4987521

News Code 161671

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News