Early election in Iraq irreversible demand: Iraqi official

Speaking on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Iraqi President Barham Salih called for unity to tackle the economic and health problems the country is facing due to the spread of coronavirus.

He went on to say that political parties must make all their efforts to fulfill the demands of Iraqi citizens including the fight against corruption and creating job opportunities for young people.

"Holding an early election and regaining the trust of the Iraqi nation by realizing their right to vote is an irreversible demand," he added.

