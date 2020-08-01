Iran determined to expand ties with Turkey in all fields

Speaking in a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, Hassan Rouhani congratulated the Turkish government and people on Eid al-Adha and expressed hope that the two countries would continue to work together to fight coronavirus.

Referring to some issues and problems in the region, the President expressed hope that with the efforts and cooperation of all countries in the region, we will see stability and peace throughout the region.

Stating that today the United States is imposing oppressive sanctions against the Iranian nation, Rouhani stressed that "In this situation, friendly and neighbouring countries such as Iran and Turkey should further develop their relations and cooperation."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also congratulated Eid al-Adha and expressed hope that it would bring blessings for the people of the two countries and for all Muslims around the world.

Praising the successful efforts of the Iranian government and people in the fight against coronavirus, the President of Turkey stressed the need to develop cooperation and transfer experiences in this regard.

Referring to the need to develop trade and economic relations between Iran and Turkey and accelerate trade exchanges in accordance with health protocols, he expressed hope that a meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between the two countries would be held in the near future.

