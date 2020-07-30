Iran pursuing lawsuit against South Korean banks: MFA

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated, “No telephone calls have been made by the spokesperson of the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Seoul and the claim is basically false.”

Iranian envoy to Seoul had met with the general manager of the Middle East. During the meeting, the head of the central bank's remarks had not been the topic of the talk.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry had said in a statement that the news item published by the official South Korean News Agency “Yonhap” on summoning Iranian ambassador to Seoul is baseless.

Unfortunately, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency in an unprofessional move has released a piece of baseless news, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement announced on July 22, adding that Iran's ambassador has not been summoned by the South Korean Foreign Ministry of the host country, but he has been invited.

Over the past two years, accessing to the financial resources of the Central Bank of Iran in South Korea has been the main top of discussions between the two countries. In addition to receiving the country's special envoy, many meetings have been held with Korean officials both in Tehran and Seoul. Obviously, the nature of the duties of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requires that it should not disclose all its measures.

According to its inherent duties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mainly facilitates foreign relations including economic relations with other countries.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abbas Mousavi had earlier said in an interview that Tehran could sue Seoul as they refrain from paying off their oil debts to Tehran.

Earlier last week, Mousavi said Tehran has already given an official warning to Seoul over the frozen assets.

South Korea is citing the US sanctions as an excuse for not releasing Iran's money, Mousavi added.

