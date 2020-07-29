Tehran, Seoul to confer on development of humanitarian trade

The discussion will focus on how to match Iran's demand for medicine and medical equipment with what South Korean exporters can offer, Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee Seong-ho, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, will lead the South Korean side comprised of officials from other ministries and trade agencies. Among the Iranian officials attending the meeting will be Mohammad Reza Shannehsaz, head of Iran's Food and Drug Administration, and its central bank officials.

In late May, South Korea sent to Tehran US$500,000 worth of medicine for hereditary diseases.

Iran is struggling to return the funds frozen by foreign banks amid a shortage of hard currency in the country which has been contending with the coronavirus pandemic over the past months.

Tehran has already given an official warning to Seoul over the frozen assets.

South Korea is citing US sanctions as an excuse for not releasing Iran's money and in case the diplomatic efforts do not lead to constructive results and South Korea continues to obey the US’ policies, Iran may officially sue South Korea as Seoul refrains from paying off its oil debts to Tehran.

