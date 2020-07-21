Iran calls S Korean news agency’s report ‘unprofessional'

The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea has not been summoned to South Korea's Foreign Ministry, but he has been invited, the statement is read.

Unfortunately, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency has published baseless and unfounded news in an unprofessional act, noted the statement.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the main topic of discussion of the Korean side in this conversation was the perception of one of the Iranian media outlets about the remarks of the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran has also announced the necessary explanation regarding the publication of positions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the website of this ministry or the official News Agency of the Islamic Republic as a reliable source to the other side, it added.

The Public Relations Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also noted that media in Iran are free to publish contents and that they are responsible for what they write, therefore, the opinion of a media outlet has nothing to do with the official position of the Iranian government or Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Iranian Ministry emphasized that according to the order of President Rouhani, following-up on the frozen assets of Iran in other countries is on the agenda.

Earlier, South Korea's Yonhap news agency had reported that Koh Kyung-sok, South Korean Foreign Ministry's director-general in charge of African and Middle Eastern affairs, had summoned Iranian ambassador Saeed Badamchi Shabestari and has announced his protest about the issue.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abbas Mousavi had said in an interview on Sunday that Tehran could sue Seoul as they refrain from paying off their oil debts to Tehran.

Earlier last week, Mousavi said Tehran has already given an official warning to Seoul over the frozen assets.

South Korea is citing the US sanctions as an excuse for not releasing Iran's money, Mousavi added.

