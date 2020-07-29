No one waiting for $0.5m consignment from S Korea: Mousavi

“We have heard enough promise from South Korea so we are only waiting for tangible and prominent measures. Nobody in Iran is waiting for a $0.5 or $2 million consignment,” he said.

The remarks come as South Korea’s Yonhap reported that a meeting will be held today between officials of the two countries aimed at “expanding humanitarian trade”. South Korea has already sent $0.5 million worth of medicine to Iran.

“We hope that Korean officials would remember the volume of Iranian people’s resources being kept in that country and also the lack of any legal ban for trade with Iran,” Mousavi added while speaking to IRNA on Wednesday.

Seoul is naming the sanctions imposed by the United States as a barrier to clear some $7 billion debt for the oil it has bought from Iran.

Tehran has called on Seoul to reject illegal and unilateral US sanctions.

An Iranian lawmaker last week urged South Korea to clear the debt, warning that the Parliament may start putting an embargo on South Korean goods. Deputy Chairman of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Abbas Moghtadaei said that the Iranian nation will not forget who did not make its commitment while Iranians were under the toughest conditions.

In an interview on July 19, Mousavi had warned that Iran may sue South Korea if Seoul continues to fail in fulfilling its obligations.

