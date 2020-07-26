Iranian film ‘Label’ to vie at SCIFF in Finland

Directed by Mohammad Shahrestanaki, the short narrative will be in competition at the 5th edition of SCIFF which will be held in the Finnish capital Helsinki on August 21-24.

The synopsis of Label reads, “Mohsen is about to tie the knots with his brother-in-law’s cousin when he decides not to marry her. No one knows why he has suddenly changed his mind”.

Mehdi Qamar and Nima Ghorbanzadeh are the cast members of the flick.

Scandinavian International Film Festival serves as a cinematic cultural template for emerging, talented filmmakers who wish to express their uniqueness through the lens of past excellence while exposing themselves to the latest innovative concepts in the arts.

The SCIFF’s objective is to highlights today’s conflicts such as Racism, Radicalism, and Human crises issues to the audience by edifying and developing the cinematic community.

MR/4983266