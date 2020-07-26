Armed Forces to unveil IT achievement

Amir Majid Fakhri made the remarks on Sun. in a meeting held in the presence of senior officials of Administrative and Recruitment Affairs Organization and stated, “Geographical Organization of the Armed Forces, given the assigned missions such as leadership, monitoring, producing positional information within the framework of location-based services, managed to update software and hardware infrastructures in the field of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) at the unsparing efforts of the Ministry of Defense.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the most important measures taken by the Geographical Organization of the Armed Forces in the field of e-government as follows, establishment of technology tower and accelerator of geometric sciences of the Organization, design of electronic sales system of products and services, development of Spatial Information Management System, design and development of 10 new products leading to information and communication technology, including routers, trackers as well as registration of 40 specialized services presentable to public in the system of Administrative and Recruitment Affairs Organization of the country in Shahid Rajaei Festival.

Benefited from domestic capacities and relying upon specialties of its expert engineers, the Geographical Organization of the Armed Forces will remove problems of the country in the field of accessing spatial information systems.

MA/4983189