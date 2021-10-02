Iran nominated for four awards at Asian Film Awards

The 15th edition of Asian Film Awards announced the nominees for the 2021 Awards and the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with nominees from countries including China, Japan, and South Korea, was nominated for four awards.

Iranian cinema has been nominated for four Asian Film Awards as follows, the nomination of Best New Director for Ahmad Bahrami’s "Silent Plain" Film, the nomination of Best New Leading Actor for Ruhollah Zamani for his role in "Sun" Film, the nomination of Hassan Hasandoust in the section of the Best Editor for "Sun" Film and nomination of Masoud Amini Tirani for the Best Cinematography for "Silent Plain" Film.

Last year, the 14th Asian Film Award was transferred to Busan International Film Festival for the first time and was held online (video conference) due to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

The 26th Busan International Film Festival will take place on October 6-15, 2021 at the Busan Cinema Center in Busan, South Korea.

