Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iranians not to be brought to their knees in face of pressure

Iranian President said that Iranian people have shown that they have enough strength and power to face and resist the pressures and will not be brought to their knees.

Iran Judiciary to pursue US anti human right acts seriously

Ali Bagheri Kani, The deputy of international affairs of the Judicial System of Iran and secretary of High Council for Human rights, announced that the Iranian judicial authorities will seriously use all legal capacity to pursue any US terrorist attack in violation of aviation security and principles of international human rights.Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Adviser for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian believes that US harassment of Iranian airliner in Syria has reproved America as a threat to regional security and peace.

Iran should give a crushing response to US terrorist act: MP

A member of Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board said that the Parliament should give a decisive response to the recent US terrorist act in harassing Iran Air’s Mahan in its flight over Syrian sky.

Syria calls US harassment of Iran airliner as 'criminal act'

In reaction to the recent provocation by US warplanes against an Iranian airliner, Syria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations described it as a criminal act.

UN spox underlines respecting safety of civilian air travel

During a noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, on Friday, the official underscored the significance of respecting the safety of civilian air travel.

Iran resolved to preserve balanced ties with Eurasia, E. Asia

In a tweet on Saturday, the spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry announced that the Islamic Republic is aimed at maintaining its longstanding, balanced, and friendly relations with all Eurasian and East Asian powers. "Iran has a longstanding policy of maintaining balanced, friendly relations w/ all Eurasian & E/S Asian powers," Abbas Mousavi tweeted. "Our potential longterm cooperation agreements w/ China & Russia, & our continued joint work w/ India in Chabahar prove this. We are determined to uphold this policy," he added..

Beirut condemns US harassment of Mahan airliner

Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti denounced the hostile interception of an Iranian passenger plane in the Syrian airspace by US warplanes.

MR