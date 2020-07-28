Iran ready to help Iraqi Kurdistan in fight against COVID-19

Shoushtari met and held talks with governor of Sulaymaniyah Haval Abubakir on Monday.

During the meeting, Shoushtari explained the measures taken to counter COVID-19 in Iran and the achievements in this regard, and further expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic to share experiences with the Iraqi Kurdistan region and Sulaymaniyah province to counter the pandemic.

Both sides also conferred on providing facilities for the commute of businessmen and investors in compliance with health protocols.

It is worth mentioning that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Baghdad and Erbil last week and met with Iraqi and Kurdish officials.

