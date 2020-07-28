  1. Politics
Jul 28, 2020, 5:00 AM

Iran ready to help Iraqi Kurdistan in fight against COVID-19

Iran ready to help Iraqi Kurdistan in fight against COVID-19

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Consul-General in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah, Mehdi Shoushtari voiced Iran’s readiness to help Iraqi Kurdistan Region in the battle against coronavirus.

Shoushtari met and held talks with governor of Sulaymaniyah Haval Abubakir on Monday.

During the meeting, Shoushtari explained the measures taken to counter COVID-19 in Iran and the achievements in this regard, and further expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic to share experiences with the Iraqi Kurdistan region and Sulaymaniyah province to counter the pandemic.

Both sides also conferred on providing facilities for the commute of businessmen and investors in compliance with health protocols.

It is worth mentioning that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Baghdad and Erbil last week and met with Iraqi and Kurdish officials.

FA/FNA 13990506001045

News Code 161528

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News