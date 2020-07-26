2 Afghan police forces killed in Helmand Provin.

A spokesperson for Helmand province in Afghanistan issued a statement on Sunday saying that two car bombs exploded in front of a military base in the province and left two security forces dead.

The statement also added that three other police officers were injured during the attack.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

