Iran supports Afghan-led peace talks: Embassy

Following the erroneous statements of a US official regarding the views and actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Afghan peace process, the Iranian Embassy in Kabul reaffirmed Iran's support for peace and stability in Afghanistan, reiterating Iran's firm position on the need to establish peace based on the results of Afghan-led peace talks.

It advised US officials to carefully study these positions before commenting on the views of Iranian officials on regional and Afghan issues.

Previously, Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, said in a statement that Iran did not fully support efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan.

