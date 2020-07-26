Envoy urges US to ponder Iran's positions on regional issues

In reaction to the remarks of the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, Taherianfard said on Sunday that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports peace and stability in Afghanistan and stress the need to establish peace based on the results of Afghan-led peace talks.

He added, "I advise US officials to carefully study the positions of Iran on regional and Afghan issues before commenting on the views of Iranian officials."

Earlier, the Iranian embassy in Kabul also rejected a US official's misrepresentation of Iran's position on the Afghan peace process, stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports peace talks based on Afghan ownership and leadership.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, said in a statement that Iran did not fully support efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan.

This is while, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said earlier that the US intentions in the Afghan peace process are doubtful.

Araghchi stressed that the peace process in Afghanistan should be addressed through dialogue between Afghans, but that there are various factors that discourage Iran from the US peace plan with the Taliban.

"We believe that the US should not be trusted and that the US presence in the region is dangerous and will cause a lot of discord in the region," he said.

