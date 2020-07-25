Global COVID-19 cases approaching 16 million

According to the latest figures on Saturday morning (+4:30 GMT), 15,943,547 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 642,751 and recoveries amounting to 9,726,064.

With 4,248,327 cases and 148,490 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 2,348,200 infections and 85,385 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,337,022), followed by Russia (800,849), South Africa (421,996), Mexico (378,285), Peru (375,961), Chile (341,304), Spain (319,501), the UK (297,914), Iran (286,523), Pakistan (270,400), Saudi Arabia (262,772), Italy (245,590), and Colombia (233,541), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,677), Mexico (42,645), Italy (35,097), France (31,406), India (30,192), Spain (28,432), Peru (17,843), Iran (15,289), and Russia (13,046).

