  1. Economy
Jul 21, 2020, 11:27 PM

Iran-Russia relations growing exponentially: Lavrov

Iran-Russia relations growing exponentially: Lavrov

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Iran-Russia relations are growing exponentially.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday.

“Relations between the two countries are growing exponentially,” Lavrov said.

He went on to say that good agreements are being made between the Health Ministries of the two countries.

Lavrov further noted that both sides are expanding their economic relations and expressed hope that the Iran-Russia Economic and Trade Cooperation Commission will be held in Russia next autumn.

Zarif, for his part, maintained that it has been approximately 20 years since the two counties signed the long term agreement and it will be automatically extended for five years.

FA/IRN 83864871

News Code 161283

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News