US pursuing dangerous policy regarding JCPOA

In a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, Zarif said, “I have broken the records of foreign ministers' visits to Moscow.” He also expressed congratulations over the successful holding of the referendum in Russia.

The US, Zarif continued, is pursuing a dangerous policy regarding JCPOA, adding, "We are very pleased that the Russian Federation, both in the IAEA and in the Security Council, has confronted the unconstructive policies.”

“This makes the role of Russia and China in maintaining the JCPOA prominent, and prompted the whole world to acknowledge this,” he noted.

Zarif further maintained that both sides should work closely on bilateral relations and regional issues and follow the latest development in Syria, Afghanistan, and Yemen.

He went on to say that currently Iran and Russia have the strongest relations and expressed hope that the two countries expand bilateral ties in the future.

