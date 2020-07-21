  1. Economy
Iran, Iraq to finalize foreign currency deal

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 – An official from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) informed that Iraq and Iran are on the verge of finalizing a foreign currency agreement which will inundate Iran's market with several million US dollars in the near future.

As Hamid Ghanbari said, the two neighboring countries are to expand foreign currency and banking ties.    

Ghanbari, who accompanied Iranian FM Zarif into his recent visit to Iraq, added that in this visit the two sides have negotiated on various cooperation fields and all the accorded issues will be finalized during the current Iraqi PM visit to Iran.

Almost a year ago, Iran and Iraq inked a banking agreement and the CBI governor made a trip to Iraq almost a month ago. 

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday noon.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Al-Kadhimi is scheduled to hold talks with senior Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during his visit to Tehran.

This is Al-Kadhimi’s first international trip after assuming office in April.

The trip follows Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday (July 19).

