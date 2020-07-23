Briefing on Iran's daily developments

US turned into rogue country after abandoning JCPOA: FM Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that the US has turned into a rogue country after abandoning Nuclear Deal.

The top diplomat also touched upon the issue of how the US has become a "rogue state" and why Saudi Arabia should “wake up”.

Shamkhani vows 'harder' revenge on US for top general

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will punish perpetrators of the assassination of martyrs of resistance.

Iran has advanced air defense capabilities: cmdr.

Commander of Iran's Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi noted that Iran enjoys advanced technology in the air defense field.

He made the remarks on Wednesday while visiting different parts of the Tehran Air Defense Rapid Reaction Division.

Iran successfully tests 5G mobile network

Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) said that first trial of high-speed 5G mobile internet technology has been successfully tested in Iran with a speed of 1.5 gigabits per second (Gb/s).

Iran-Uruguay to boost coop. by linking science parks

In meeting at the Iranian Ministry of Science, the officials of Iran and Uruguay agreed to expand scientific and technological ties and exchange their knowledge and technology by linking science parks of the two countries.

1st humanitarian transaction channel with Iran to take place

The Swiss Foreign Ministry announced in a statement that the first transaction of the humanitarian channel with the Islamic Republic of Iran will take place soon.

Iran’s export of agri. products up 30% in four months: IRICA

Deputy Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that country’s export of agricultural products in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year registered a 30 percent hike.

Iran, Iraq to cooperate in fight against COVID-19

The Iraqi Minister of Health Hassan al-Tamimi informed on Wednesday that his country has accorded with Iran on formation of joint medical committees and groups with the aim of exchanging medical information to combat Covid-19.

Iran among top powers in region: Austria

Austrian Ambassador to Iran Stefan Schulz said that Iran is still one of the top powers in the region.

He made the remarks in a meeting with The Chief of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran Karim Hemmati on Wednesday.

Industrial parks to boost Iran-Iraq economic ties

Vice President of Iran-Iraq joint chamber of commerce said on Wednesday that establishing industrial parks at joint borders with Iraq would be a good chance for Iran to boost its exports to the country.

