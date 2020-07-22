Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iranian delegation due in Kiev next week on Ukrainian plane

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand said that Iranian delegation will travel to Ukraine’s capital Kiev next week to discuss issues around the Ukrainian plane crash.

Illegitimate US presence, root cause of insecurity in region

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said that illegitimate presence of the United States is the main cause of insecurity in the region and Iraq.

Iran, Iraq to expand customs coop.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration held a meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Finance on Tuesday, conferring on expanding customs cooperation.

Iran will definitely strike back at US: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that Iran will never forget the martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani and will definitely strike back at the US.

Iran to establish product line of nano masks in other states

Head of Center for Strategic Technologies of Vise Presidency for Science and Technology announced Iran is to establish production lines of nano face mask in other countries.

Iran-Iraq economic ties on right track: Rouhani

In a joint press conference with Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi in Tehran, Iranian President Rouhani expressed content about the improvement of economic ties between Tehran and Baghdad.

Iran seeking to extend 20-year agreement with Russia

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran is planning to extend the 20-year agreement with Russia.

Iran, Iraq seeking to achieve $20bn in trade exchange

Chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce said that the two countries of Iran and Iraq are seeking to attain $20 billion worth of bilateral trade exchanges.

