1,044 centrifuges enriching uranium in Fordow: official

According to Abolfazl Amouei, a number of members of the Iranian Parliament traveled to Qom province and Natanz on Monday to visit the nuclear sites of Shahid Ali Mohammadi and Shahid Ahmadi Roshan with the aim of reviewing the latest developments and measures in the country's nuclear activities.

Lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament stressed the need to cooperate with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to maintain and develop a country’s achievements in the nuclear energy field, he added.

The spokesman noted that presently, some 1,044 centrifuges in 6 cascades of first-generation centrifuges are enriching uranium to about 4.5 percent in Shahid Ali Mohammadi Nuclear site in Fordow.

Turning to Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Nuclear Site in Natanz Complex, Amouei stated, “we observed first, second and fourth generation centrifuges in the nuclear site that were put in the enrichment chain. In our observations of the research and development (R&D) process on the new generations of Iranian centrifuges, we also saw some cases.”

Currently, the process of research and development of new generations of centrifuges, including "IR 6", "IR 8" and "IR 9" centrifuges, continues, and representatives at the Parliament were briefed on the activities of young nuclear scientists in the country.

In their visit to two nuclear sites, in addition to appreciating the unflinching efforts of nuclear scientists, lawmakers emphasized the need for safeguarding and preserving scientific achievements and capabilities of the country in this area, Abolfazl Amouei underscored.

