Briefing on Iran's daily developments 

US, E3 responsible for JCPOA collapse

Iran has once again slammed the European parties to the 20105 nuclear deal for their lack of commitment in preserving the deal in the face of US’ unilateral sanctions.

“The US’ unilateral sanctions, as well as the lack of commitment by the E3 [Germany, France and the UK] are the main reasons behind the JCPOA collapse,” Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said in a tweet on Thursday.

Developing economic ties with Azerbaijan, Iran’s top priority

Iran’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan Republic Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday that bolstering and boosting economic relations between Tehran and Baku is Iran’s topmost priority.

Ugly face of US policies has become transparent: envoy

Iranian ambassador to China said that the ugly face of US policy has become transparent following by closure of Chinese Consulate General in Houston.

Iran-China coop. agreement, ‘normal, natural issue’: envoy

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that a 25-year comprehensive cooperation document between Islamic republic of Iran and China is a normal and natural issue.

Shalamcheh-Basra railway project to be launched soon

Iraqi National Security Advisor revealed the imminent launch of Shalamcheh-Basra Railway Project between Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq.

WHO Delivers 16 CT Scans to assist Iran in combating COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered 16 CT scan machines to strengthen Iran’s emergency response to COVID-19.

Iran reserves right to take proper action on any hostility

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Islamic Republic of Iran reserves legitimate right to take appropriate reciprocal action in due course in defending itself against cyberattacks if needed.

Iran Air Force developing heavy fighter jets: deputy chief

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Air Force has started to develop heavy fighter jets in line with plans to boost the country’s defensive might, a senior commander said.

Iran exports over 21,000 tons of pistachio in Q1: IRICA

Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that more than 21,000 tons of pistachio were exported from the country in the first three months of the current year (started March 21).

Iran-Oman ties at highest level: envoy

Outgoing Iranian Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman said that amicable relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Oman are at the highest level.

