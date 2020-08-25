Rouhani orders implementation of new Iran-India tax laws

In February 2018, Iran and India signed an agreement on charging taxes on income.

The Agreement was to stimulate the flow of investment, technology and personnel from Iran to India and vice versa, and to prevent double taxation.

At the time, Head of National Tax Admission Organization of Iran Omid Ali Parsa and Indian Ambassador to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra hold a meeting and stressed importance of accelerating legal procedure to ratify avoidance of double taxation.

In the meeting, both sides emphasized that implementation of the agreement will prevent tax evasion and develop trade ties.

Eventually in mid-July, the Iranian Parliament ratified an agreement between Iran and India to help avoid double taxation and tax evasion in bilateral trades.

HJ/dolat.ir345836