Iran, Russia discuss customs coop.

Jalali announced the readiness of Islamic Republic of Iran for multilateral cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union in the framework of Vladimir Putin's initiative "green corridor" during the corona and post-corona eras as one of the main projects in developing economic cooperation.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the customs officials of Iran and Russia would have regular contacts regarding the relevant issues.

The two sides also discussed the expansion of customs cooperation between two countries, as well as some problems related to Iranian drivers.

Previously, Jalali said that since 2019, following the implementation of Iran and the EAEU trade agreement, the volume of Iran’s foreign trade with the EAEU has reached more than two billion dollars.

