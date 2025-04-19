Tehran to host intl. conference on humanity, freedom

The conference will discuss humanity and the issue of freedom from the perspective of Islam with a focus on the thoughts of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

The international event will center on Ayatollah Khamenei’s role in upholding people’s rights and protecting individual and social freedoms; Fundamental human rights and social freedoms from the viewpoint of Islam; Women’s rights in Islam and the West; Minority rights in Islam and the West; A comparative analysis of fundamental rights in Iran and other legal systems in light of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; Freedom in Islam and the West: Conceptual foundations, legal frameworks, and approaches; A critical examination of Western human rights; People’s rights and freedoms: A cross-national comparative study with focus on Iran; and Constitutional recognition of people’s rights: A global comparative analysis with emphasis on Iran’s Constitution.

Organized by Iranian institutions, universities, and academic centers, the conference will be held on December 3, 2025, in the capital, Tehran.

Scholars and researchers are invited to submit their papers in Persian, English, Arabic, French, Spanish, or Turkish, aligned with the conference themes. Submissions should be sent to the conference secretariat via the official website: www.hoghoghmellat.ir or the following email address: icprlf@gmail.com.

The deadline for abstract submission is May 20, 2025, and the full paper submission deadline is August 22, 2025. Selected papers from the conference will be published in a peer-reviewed academic journal.

MNA/