Apr 19, 2025, 2:44 PM

Russia says it has retaken another village in Kursk

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Russia has pushed Ukrainian forces from one of their last remaining footholds in Russia's Kursk region, officials said Saturday.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, its forces took control of the village of Oleshnya, on the border with Ukraine, AP reported.

“Units of the ‘North’ military group have liberated the village of Oleshnya in the Kursk region during active offensive operations,” the ministry said in a statement. The Associated Press was unable to immediately verify the claim and there was no immediate response from Ukrainian officials.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, Russia is still fighting to push Ukrainian forces out of the village of Gornal, some seven miles (11 kilometers) south of Oleshnya.

“The Russian military has yet to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Gornal ... in order to completely liberate the Kursk region. Fierce fighting is underway in the settlement,” the agency reported, citing Russia security agencies.

Russian forces have nearly deprived Kyiv of a key bargaining chip by retaking most of the region, where Ukrainian troops staged a surprise incursion last year.

