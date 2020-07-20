Diversity in non-oil exports reduces economic vulnerability

Speaking at a meeting on removing the barriers of exports on Monday, Rouhani emphasized the need for supporting exporters and reiterated, “diversity in the export of non-oil goods reduces the vulnerability of economy greatly.”

Suitable ways should be paved for increasing export of Iranian products to neighboring countries, he said and called on exporters to repatriate their export currency into the economy of the country.

He pointed to the hazards of single-crop exports for the economy of the country and considered the effort to create diversity and trust in Iran's export products ‘as a necessary and valuable step in line with strengthening and helping boom country’s economy’.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani referred to the problems caused by US sanctions imposed against Iran as well as the outbreak of the coronavirus global pandemic in the country and said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran faced problems with neighboring countries in the field of importing and exporting products due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.”

Fortunately, with the gradual removal of coronavirus pandemic and reopening of borders by fully observing health protocols, Iran’s trade exchanges with neighboring countries have been resumed and the country should take advantage of this opportunity created, Rouhani stressed.

Strengthening export of non-oil goods for the supply of foreign currency required in the country is of the main policies in the field of economy, he said, adding, “in this way, exporting products to neighboring countries is considered as Iran’s first priority, so that export of technical and engineering services as well as setting up joint industrial parks will expand Iran’s economic ties with neighboring states.”

