Iran trade with EAEU hits over $2bn :Envoy

According to reports, the first joint trade working group of Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union held on Tue. Via video conference.

This meeting was held with the presence of Kazem Jalali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation, the minister in charge of the Economic Union of Eurasia, Andrey Slepnev, and some Iranian and Russian officials of trade and customs organizations.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Iranian ambassador stressed the role of regional coalitions and the expansion of economic relation with neighboring countries as one of the principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran, declaring that “ we are sure that the signing of the trade agreement between Iran and Economic Union of Eurasia would bring about more peace in the region by improving Iran’s relations with neighboring countries.”

On this basis he refereed to previous meetings held between Iran and Russia, announcing that “Since November 2019, within seven months of implementation of the agreement, the volume of Iran’s foreign trade with the EAEU has reached to more than two billion and 417 dollars.”

According to Jalali, of the above-mentioned amount, Iran accounts for 72% share of imports from EAEU member countries and a 28% share of export to such countries.

It is worth mentioning that the Economic Union of Eurasia established in 2015, includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus.

