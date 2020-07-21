Gilan province exports top $160 million in four months

According to Abolghasem Yousefinejad, the supervisor of Gilan Customs Administration, the province’s vegetable and fruit were on top of the exports list, which were mainly sent to Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Mineral products, glass, food products, textile and plastic products were the other commodities exported from the northern province.

The port of Astara, bordering the Republic of Azerbaijan, had the lion’s share of exports from Gilan province. A total of 243,960 tons of goods worth 131 million were exported through this port.

According to Yousefinejad, the province’s trades with Eurasian countries have been going on without disruptions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He noted that Gilan’s trades with Russia amounted to $367 million during the four-month period.

Kyrgyzstan was the next top trade partner of the Iranian province with $338 million, followed by Armenia with $164 million, Kazakhstan with $105 million, and Belarus with $10 million, Yousefinejad added.

The majority of Iran’s trades with the Eurasian countries is carried out through Gilan customs.

