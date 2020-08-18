Iran calls for expanding trade opportunities with Sri Lanka

Hashem Ashjazadeh wrote in his congratulatory message, “Relying on the existing capacities and trade opportunities, I express the determination and readiness of Iran to strengthen cooperation with Sri Lanka in different aspects."

“I wish to extend my sincere congratulations to you on your landslide victory and trust the ties between our two countries will be further promoted”, he added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Sri Lanka have official diplomatic relations since 1961.

A new chapter in Iran-Sri Lanka relations began with a meeting between the presidents of the two countries since 2018.

According to the report of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, the trade relations between two countries have experienced a growing trend and its value has increased from $ 174 million in 2011 to $ 219 million in 2019.

