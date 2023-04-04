  1. Economy
Iranian tea exported to 27 countries

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Iranian tea has been exported to 27 countries in the first 11 months of Iran’s previous year.

According to Iran’s customs administration, a total of 33,600 tons of tea worth over $41 million were exported from Iran during the first 11 months of the previous Iranian year (March 21- Feb. 19).

Iran's tea exports have grown by 62% in value in the first eleven months of 1401 (March 21, 2021-22) and 38% in weight compared to the year before 1400 (March 21,2021-22), the source added.

Azerbaijan, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, the UAE, Ukraine, Albania, Germany, Bahrain, Belarus, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Iraq, Russia, France, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Canada, Kuwait, Georgia, the Netherlands, and India have been 27 destinations for Iranian tea.

