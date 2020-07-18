Chicken exports exceed $13mn in 3 months

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said in this three-months time span, Iran exported above 7,000 tons of chicken at the value of $13.284 million.

Iran's export destinations in this period were Afghanistan, Iraq, Venezuela, Oman, Mongolia, and Qatar respectively, he said.

Afghanistan imported $8.18 million, Iraq imported $3.59 million and Venezuela imported $585,000 of chicken from Iran in the said three months, Latifi added.

On June 1, the ban on exports of day-old chickens, chicken meat and broiler eggs was lifted by the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade in a letter sent to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

By lifting the ban, the ministry aimed to prevent the loss-making of domestic producers.

These exports were banned to secure domestic supplies, prevent shortage and control rising prices in the domestic market.

Iran produces over 2.1 million chickens in 20,000 farms annually.

Before the ban was put in place, close to 100,000 tons of chicken were exported from Iran annually.

