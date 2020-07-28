Taliban declare ceasefire on Muslim feast

In a brief statement, the group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Taliban forces are directed to observe a cease-fire during the three days of Eid al-Adha or Feast of the Sacrifice, Anadolu reported.

Afghan Government has welcomed the three-day cease-fire in the country.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani pledged to release all 5,000 Taliban militants as part of the prisoner swap agreement signed by the US and Taliban and urged the militant group to get ready for talks in a week.

In May, the group had also announced a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, which was reciprocated and welcomed by the Afghan government.

It should be noted that the Afghan government and the Taliban are on the verge of holding inter-Afghan talks.

FA/PR