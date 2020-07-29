Iran considers three-day Taliban ceasefire positive step

Mousavi congratulated Eid al-Adha to the people of Afghanistan on Wednesday and noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the three-day ceasefire declared by the Taliban a positive step towards peace in Afghanistan.

He further expressed hope that this move can lead to inter-Afghan talks with the participation of the Afghan government and all the political groups, including the Taliban in order to find a peaceful solution.

The spokesman reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness to help develop inter-Afghan talks.

Taliban announced a three-day cease-fire in Afghanistan on Tuesday during the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha, starting from July 31.

In a brief statement, the group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Taliban forces are directed to observe a cease-fire during the three days of Eid al-Adha or Feast of the Sacrifice, Anadolu reported.

