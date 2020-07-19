Helping to tighten US sanctions loop unacceptable

In a tweet on Sunday, Keshavarz-Zadeh wrote, “In this crucial situation where the medical staff of the country is trying to contain the pandemic, it is our duty to alleviate the suffering of the people. Helping to tighten the oppressive US sanctions loop is unacceptable by any justification. So far, most foreign aid has come from China. Do not be discouraged by baseless rumors.”

Referring to the 25-year cooperation roadmap between Iran and China, he had already noted that enemies of the Islamic Republic cannot stand the expansion of relations between the two countries.

In a meeting on June 21, Iran's cabinet of ministers approved the final draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between Iran and China.

On July 5, came the announcement of the Iranian FM Zarif about Iran-China negotiations over a 25-year so-called 'accord', which as he put into words is "clear and the two countries have nothing to hide about it."

However, the enemies regard the cooperation roadmap 'unacceptable' and 'unbelievable' for it makes Iran capable of resisting the US sanctions.

FA/IRN 83860892