In a tweet on Saturday, Masjedi wrote, “Dr. Zarif's visit to Iraq aims at strengthening strategic relations between Iran and Iraq in all the fields.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will arrive in Baghdad on Sunday at the head of a political delegation.

During the visit, he is scheduled to meet with the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Parliament, and the Chairman of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council.

