FM Zarif to depart for Baghdad on Sunday

TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will depart Tehran to Baghdad on Sunday.

According to Iraq News Agency, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel to Iraq's capital on Sunday to meet and hold talks with Iraqi senior officials.

Last week, Al-Mayadeen reported that raqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi would travel to Iran for holding bilateral talks on a series of issues.

Earlier, it was announced that the Iraqi Prime Minister will travel to Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States in the first round of his foreign trips in order to attract the political and economic support of various parties.

