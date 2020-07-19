FM Zarif arrives in Baghdad

Heading a political delegation, Zarif arraived in Baghdad to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials.

Upon arrival in Baghdad, he is set to meet with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein and will then attend a joint conference with him.

Meetings with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, President Barham Salih, and Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohamed al-Halbousi are among plans for Zarif's visit to Iraq.

Iranian foreign minister is also scheduled to meet with Faleh al-Fayadh, the head of Hashd al-Shaabi organization, and some other Iraqi political figures.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday that Zarif's visit is aimed at strengthening Iran-Iraq relations.

During his visit to Iraq, common challenges and the possibility of using the opportunities ahead will be explored in the interests of the two countries, Mousavi added.

FM Zarif is scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq on Sunday evening to meet with officials in the region.

