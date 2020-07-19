  1. Politics
Our region in need of peace: Zarif

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – In a joint press conference with his Iraq counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif underlined the vitality of holding regional and international talks adding that the region needs peace.

"We are really happy that we are standing beside each other and we have defeated the joint enemy i.e. the terrorism," Zarif said.

He named the assassination of Lt. Gen Soleimani and his comrade Abu-Muhandis a big loss in the fight against terrorism.

"It is important for us to protect the national sovereignty of our neighbor," Zarif said.

Reiterating Iran's support for Iraq's governance, Hussein said Iraq seeks balanced relations with neighboring countries.

It is a must to keep the region and Iraq away from regional and international tension, he said.

